Brave TV - Nov 3, 2023 - The Collapse of the American Republic with Martin Armstrong









Unused stockpiles of COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and muted demand for the same illness' vaccine weighed down on Pfizer's (PFE) third quarter earnings.

The company reported a net loss of $2.38 billion or 42 cents a share.1 The adjusted diluted loss was 968 million or 17 cents a share. Revenue fell 42% compared to the prior-year quarter to $13.2 billion.

Armstrong Economics offers a unique perspective intended to educate the general public and organizations on the underlying trends within the global economic and political environment.





