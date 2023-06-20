BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Intel Agencies Are Buying Loads of Personal Data on Americans
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 06/20/2023

A recently declassified report from the nation’s top spy agency confirms that the government buys commercially available information on Americans, and lots of it. Also, a record-breaking national shortage of drugs used for treating infections, cancer, and a number of other conditions is plaguing our nation’s healthcare system; Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent trip to China wasn’t exactly a success; Chinese hackers hacked into hundreds of public- and private-sector organizations around the world; and an Irish legislator endorses a bill that would criminalize speech that make other feel insecure.  

In the second part of the show, Steve Bonta and Selwyn Duke discuss Islam in America, and two members of The John Birch Society's research and legislative team discuss state legislation that supports medical freedom and urge taking action. 

To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/

Keywords
cancerfreedomdrugsislamgovernmentamericansmedicaldeclassifiedspyshortageagencyantony blinken
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy