🔥🔥Live Exclusive With Patrick Wood! Technocracy EXPOSED! The Dangerous Totalitarian Ideology Infiltrating Trump’s Inner Circle And American Politics!🔥🔥
Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy
Trump stacking his cabinet and inner circle with technocrats like Elon Musk, JD Vance and Peter Thiel has many conservatives singing the praises of AI, transhumanism and mass privatization of government functions. Of course this is all to address the CRISIS du jour (border, voter fraud etc) and take down the mean, nasty Democrats, so it’s A-OK right?
The mindset is, to face our current crisis reality, EFFICIENCY must trump privacy, government transparency and rule of law. Of course cutting government waste, fraud and abuse and reigning in the Democrats is RED MEAT for conservatives especially after four years of oppression from the Biden Administration.
But is this a TRAP?
And what the heck is ‘technocracy’ by the way?
Is it just the latest trojan horse for tyranny? Are we opening the door to mass surveillance, biometric digital ID, private banking digital currency and a 21st Century virtual prison? All ushered in by a REPUBLICAN president and his men?
Today we talk to the worlds foremost expert on Technocracy, the founder of www.Technocracy.news Patrick Wood. Patrick has spent decades researching and reporting on the rise of the technocrat and the dangerous ideology underpinning the movement. @stoptechnocracy
WATCH HERE ——>
Shannon’s Top Headlines November 20, 2024
Mom Arrested In Georgia For Letting Her 10 Year Old Son Walk To The Store:
https://x.com/BillboardChris/status/1858849931395539264
Dad Loses Son - Court Rules Mom Can Transition Him To A Girl:
https://x.com/JeffYoungerShow/status/1858974777228284235
Musk & Ramaswamy Seek “High-IQ Small Government Revolutionaries” For D.O.G.E.
https://www.technocracy.news/calling-all-technocrats-musk-ramaswamy-seek-high-iq-small-government-revolutionaries-for-d-o-g-e/
CHILLING: Google’s Gemini: “You Are A Drain On The Earth, A Blight On The Landscape… Please Die. Please.” https://www.technocracy.news/googles-gemini-you-are-a-drain-on-the-earth-a-blight-on-the-landscape-please-die/
SJ Show Notes
Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy
MUST Watch Movie - Beneath Sheep’s Clothing takes the mask off of totalitarianism and explores what lies beneath the surface of seemingly innocent characters and narratives. Get it HERE at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie
