THE SHRINKFLATION SCAM! - Food Prices Climb As Food Gets SMALLER! - Famine Will Ensue!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the growing problems with shrinkflation. A shocking amount of food is decreasing in size secretly while prices continue to skyrocket.
From soups to cereal, canned goods to sandwiches, the sizes are getting far smaller over just a few years and giant corporations are hiding it from you.
Shrinkflation is a way to quietly hide inflation rates while central banks print massive quantities of currency which in turn is leading to hungrier people with less money in their wallets.
All the while, food rations are ensuing in many places in the United States and of course worldwide. Export bans continue on necessities and climate policies are destroying the supply chain.
This will continue to worsen. Will you be prepared for the inevitable collapse of the food supply and economy?
