Footage from the helmet camera of a destroyed English-speaking mercenary who invaded the territory of the village of Kozinki in the Belgorod region as part of a group of militants of the Foreign Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

As you can see, the group was quite diverse and was formed from both Russian-speaking and “Ukrainian” and English-speaking militants. In radio communications it is heard that one of the Americans commanding on the spot was killed after he got shot in the head by a Russian sniper.

The available footage shows that the village was seriously destroyed during the Ukrainian invasion attempt. In the end, the enemy tries to retreat from the village, but is hit by a precise attack and loses several people at once, who fell into the hands of the Russian Armed Forces.

adding... the images shown after.... he lost his entire face