TruNews: Final Episode

Today, Friday, May 2, 2025, marks the final episode of TruNews. After 26 years, Rick Wiles announced that the Holy Spirit instructed him in 2024 to end the program and shift focus. TruNews has fulfilled its purpose, and continuing it would hinder God’s blessing on what comes next. Rick emphasized he is not retiring—he and Doc Burkhart will continue with Morning Manna and are launching a new online Bible school for children.





TruNews began in May 1999, before podcasting existed. Rick pioneered live-streamed audio news when few alternatives to corporate media existed. He thanked longtime supporters, many of whom have followed since the early days in Dallas-Fort Worth. Though emotional, Rick expressed gratitude for the journey and God’s faithfulness throughout.





Looking ahead, the ministry will expand Morning Manna’s distribution, develop Bible courses, and launch MM Breakfast Clubs. Rick’s next book, Mega Fire, is due this summer. He also plans to write more, teach full time, and prioritize family and Susan’s health.





Rick closed with heartfelt thanks to viewers, donors, and the team. TruNews is ending, but the mission continues—refocused, restructured, and recommitted to teaching God’s Word.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/1/25





