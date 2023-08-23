BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
El Salvador Day 5
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
53 views • 08/23/2023

Today was an action packed day.  We started out at the Spa to get our nails done.  The boys went to a hardware store.  Then we took off to La Libertad Fish Market for lunch.  On the way we stopped for roadside coconut water.  It was super hot there and I got to eat my first Choco Banana.  Then we ate lunch and listened to two mariachi bands do a bit of a competition over at two different tables while I ate my first ceviche and of course, had my first iced coffee for the day.  


Then we headed up the mountains to Tamanique. We hung out there for 30 minutes or so and then kept climbing towards Talnique.  We stopped at a lookout where we took some cool photos and I got to hug a coffee plant and then we headed back to Santa Tecla to eat some cool pupusas and it started to rain and the power went out.  I noticed that the power never stays off too long here and it came back on before the food arrived.


and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV


Keywords
el salvadorairbnbcoconut watericed coffeelookoutsan salvadorsalvadoranfamily movingbeautiful countrysanta teclaclinica 180 la sultanatamaniquetalniquela libertadfish marketcoffee treeagua de cocochoco banana
