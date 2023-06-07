The War Before, During & After Becoming America's Most Elite - A Delta Force Operator

Shawn Ryan Show | Vigilance Elite with Tyler Grey

Here is yet another compelling narrative of determination and resilience in the pursuit of self-discovery. In this upcoming two-part series, we present the inspiring account of Tyler Grey, showcasing what propelled him to become arguably one of the most formidable fighting forces not just in America, but possibly on the entire planet.

Tyler humbly recounts his humble upbringing and the driving force behind his aspirations to emulate the extraordinary achievements he would later realize.

However, beneath the surface lies a side of Tyler that remains unseen, which leads him to a vulnerable state as he candidly reveals the darkest periods of his life—both prior to, during, and after his combat injury. It was only in the later stages of Tyler's life that he ultimately found his true worth and gained the clarity necessary to comprehend the underlying reasons he had been evading. Prepare to embark on yet another captivating journey as Tyler's story unfolds. Following this discussion, you may find yourself profoundly affected, or it may touch the life of someone you know who is grappling with similar challenges.

Tyler Grey, SRS EP. 061, premieres May 31st, 2023

