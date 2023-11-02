Dr. Colleen Huber. Neither Safe Nor Effective.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Colleen Huber joins Unscrew the News to discuss her book with 700+ medical studies against the covid vaccines. She discusses patients that she saw and the effects that seem to be a pattern. Shedding is evident in some of her patients, just like the pfizer documents attest to.
Holistic Health, Naturopathic Oncology, Cancer prevention.
Books: Defeat of Covid, Neither Safe Nor Effective, Choose your Foods, Defeat Cancer, Manifesto for a Cancer Patient.
https://x.com/DrCHuber?s=20
https://colleenhuber.substack.com/
https://natureworksbest.com/
https://youtu.be/jRFzTmyGyws?si=6Mwp8IeWAXqQ_4xw