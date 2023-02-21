Footage Of 6.3 And 5.8 New Earthquake In Turkey! More Damage In Hatay!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
21 Feb 2023
In the south of Turkey, a new quake measuring 6.3 nad 5.8 on the Richter scale has caused new worries. Two weeks before this one, the area was shaken by the most catastrophic earthquake in recent memory in Turkey and Syria. The US Geological Survey said that a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the border of Syria and Turkey on Monday, February 20.