A MIT professor who developed the formula for fentanyl, stated in a report to the CCP's Ministry of Security that fentanyl to be used as part of the CCP's national strategy to defeat the US
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
13 views • 05/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2gkrtz678b

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, who developed the formula for fentanyl with taxpayer money, stated in a report to the Chinese Communist Party's Ministry of Security that fentanyl is easy and inexpensive to produce and that a small dose of fentanyl could kill many Americans, to be used as part of the Chinese Communist Party's national strategy to defeat the United States.

波士顿麻省理工学院的一位教授，用纳税人的钱开发了芬太尼的配方，他在给中共安全部的报告中指出，芬太尼的生产简易且成本低廉，小剂量的芬太尼就可以杀死很多美国人，要将芬太尼作为中共国家战略的组成部分，以打倒美国。

@NFSCSpeaks @jfradioshow @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


Keywords
