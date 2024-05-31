WHO Officially Announces the Failure of Pandemic Agreement/Treaty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 27, 2024
Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument (CA+) on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
Negotiations to reach a consensus before the World Health Assembly (WHA) have failed and the INB has concluded its work by announcing it has failed.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GxvHyHGfDu0W/