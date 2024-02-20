BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
65 views • 02/20/2024

"Downsized" delves into America's economic past, spotlighting the effects of deindustrialization and the closure of factories. It underscores the importance of economic self-reliance and cautions against excessive dependence on external sources. The narrative traverses pivotal industrial eras, scrutinizes the ramifications of globalization, and evaluates governmental interventions. Moreover, it sheds light on the human consequences of deindustrialization, commends industry resilience, and presents a blueprint for rejuvenating American manufacturing. Ultimately, "Downsized" serves as a rallying cry for a more promising industrial landscape, urging collective action towards a brighter future.


Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is the author of “CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America,” “Zion’s Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,” "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America," and "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy,” She is known for challenging mainstream narratives in her quest for truth.


Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com || plasticmacca.blogspot.com

Pen name: Tina Foster

businesseconomytradeglobalizationmanufacturingindustryconsumerproductdeindustrializationeconomic consequencesmarket deindustrializationmanufacturing declineeconomic restructuringfactory closurelabor market shiftindustrial transformation
