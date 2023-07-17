20-year-old Athlete killed by VAXX poison injections

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KBAK/FOX58) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) is mourning a loss of a junior soccer player and former Frontier High School grad, Thalia Chaverria, 20, who died suddenly on July 10. At the time, she was attending New Mexico State University, as a member of the women's soccer team. In a statement, it said she was entering her third season with the Aggie program.

NMSU mourns death of soccer player Thalia Chaverria

Death of NM State Soccer Player

Las Cruces police and the New Mexico medical investigator’s office are investigating the death of New Mexico State Women’s Soccer player Thalia Chaverria who was found unresponsive at her residence Monday morning.

About 7 a.m. Monday, July 10, Las Cruces police and fire personnel were dispatched to the report of an unresponsive woman at a home on the 2400 block of El Dorado Court in Las Cruces. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Thalia Chaverria, was deceased.

At this point, investigators have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity. However, LCPD and OMI are continuing their investigation and hope to learn the cause of her death.

The Las Cruces police and fire departments extend their condolences to Ms. Chaverria’s family, teammates, friends and the entire New Mexico State community.

