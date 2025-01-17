1/17/25: TRUMP: Inauguration Shift, T-ist Threat, PRAY USA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6ak0rs-11725-trump-inauguration-shift-t-ist-threat-pray-usa.html 1/17/25: Today, President Trump shifted the Inauguration into the Capital Rotunda and the parade events into the Capital One Arena. Multiple threats presented: drones, radiological materials, Brandon Biggs Prophecy & more. We, the People, must Pray, ongoing, for the safety of Trump and the Inauguration process. God will put His Full Armor over Trump. BE ACTIVE IN PRAYER! WE ARE FREE!
Pastor Brandon Biggs Prophecy on AJ today:
https://banned.video/watch?id=678ae0cda142a40432cd5f5e
DJI Ends Drone Geo-fencing in DC before Inauguration:
https://www.theverge.com/2025/1/14/24343928/dji-no-more-geofencing-no-fly-zone
World's Largest Battery Power Storage Plant in CA on Fire!
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2025-01-17/hundreds-ordered-to-evacuate-as-fire-erupts-at-huge-california-battery-storage-plant
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent thanks Trump for Selecting him as the Best pick & not bc he is gay:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/unforgettable-liberal-heads-explode-as-treasury-secretary-nominee/
