MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE THROWN OUT ⚖ DANIEL PENNY KANGAROO TRIAL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
93 views • 6 months ago

The jury is deliberating in Daniel Penny's trial for the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway back in 2023. CBS News New York's Christina Fan reports.


CBS News 24/7 is the premier anchored streaming news service from CBS News and Stations that is available free to everyone with access to the internet and is the destination for breaking news, live events, original reporting and storytelling, and programs from CBS News and Stations' top anchors and correspondents working locally, nationally and around the globe. It is available on more than 30 platforms across mobile, desktop and connected TVs for free, as well as CBSNews.com and Paramount+ and live in 91 countries.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1DTTMdUPvE


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jury-daniel-penny-trial-tells-judge-cant-reach-agreement-manslaughter-rcna183185

jordan neelydaniel pennymulti pronged offensiveoverdose deathmanslaughter charge
