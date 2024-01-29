💥 Russian forces Struck a Concentration of Ukrainian troops in the Serebryansk forestry with a Barrage of Grad Rockets - 30 casualties, both killed and wounded reported

💥 Russian forces struck a concentration of Ukrainian troops in the Serebryansk forestry with a barrage of Grad rockets.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the AFU suffered over 30 casualties, both killed and wounded.
