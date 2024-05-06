Hardened Infrastructure = Outdoor Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Outdoor prisons, aka cities. Treat everyone like a criminal until enough laws are passed to make them one. Stable society? "The act of an observer collapses the wave function." Quantum physics, poppin' the QWF by putting cameras every effing where. meh
You like the video and probably more you'll find at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108