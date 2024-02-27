Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 27, 2023 – DEMOCIDE 2024 – You are being HUNTED by the depopulation globalists

- Government-led hunting and depopulation. (0:00)

- Government-assisted suicide and toxic food/personal care products. (1:58)

- Toxic products and depopulation methods. (7:42)

- Avoiding toxins and preparing for global crises. (12:20)

- Engineered famine and depopulation through various means. (18:16)

- Government use of AI drones for termination. (23:49)

- M1 Abrams tanks' fuel efficiency and heat signature. (35:35)

- The vulnerability of M1 Abrams tanks in Ukraine. (38:51)

- Illegal gun parts shipments from China to the US. (43:39)

- Potential threats to America and how to prepare for them. (54:43)

- Firearms, holsters, and knives for self-defense. (59:19)

- Body armor for personal safety in a dangerous society. (1:04:09)

- Bulletproof vests and plate carriers. (1:19:10)

- Body armor configuration and placement for optimal protection. (1:23:05)

- Protecting Americans from potential threats. (1:29:02)

- Body armor design and inventory management. (1:37:05)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/