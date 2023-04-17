© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TTRIGGER Dry fire training - Pistol Training
Dry Fire Training in your kitchen! SAFE PRACTICE AT HOME - Because no ammo is used and no loud gunshots occur you can safely practice at home and save money on range fees. Train With Your Own Equipment: There is no replacement for the feel of your own trigger, weight of your setup, or look of your sights. Built to Last: Rugged, MADE IN ISRAEL 10-year warranty when bought directly from us, and well-regarded customer support. We care about quality. TTRIGGER dry fire mag requires no re-racking. If your goal is to protect yourself, you can't afford not to have the most realistic tool available! GLOCK DRY FIRE KIT - Comes with 1 TTRIGGER dry fire magazine and 5 springs of varying weights. Compatible with Glock 9 / 40 / 357 / .45 GAP (9MM: G17, G19, G19X, G26, G34, G45, G47; .40 CAL: G22, G23, G27, G35; .45 GAP: G37, G38, G39; .22 CAL: G44; .357: G31, G32, G33)
Shop now on https://ttrigger.com/
#dryfiretraining #dryfirepractice #dryfiremag #dryfire #TTRIGGER #dryfirepractice #dryfiremagazine