Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Denis Rancourt Speech To The Romanian Parliament- All-Cause Mortality Worldwide
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3311 Subscribers
103 views
Published a month ago

MIRRORED from denisrancourt

November 26th, 2023.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGRNhBxmsXkM/

Denis Rancourt's presentation for ICS4, in the parliament building, Bucharest, Romania, on 18 November 2023.

Source: https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/

In his speech to the Romanian Parliament, Dr. Denis Rancourt on the question: "Did mRNA vaccines save 17 million lives or kill 17 million people worldwide?" gives a clear and substantiated answer.

Keywords
millionsworldwidespeechmortalitymrnadr denis rancourtcovid vaccine deathsromanian parliamentall cause

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket