Dr. Denis Rancourt Speech To The Romanian Parliament- All-Cause Mortality Worldwide

MIRRORED from denisrancourt
November 26th, 2023.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGRNhBxmsXkM/
Denis Rancourt's presentation for ICS4, in the parliament building, Bucharest, Romania, on 18 November 2023.
Source: https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/
In his speech to the Romanian Parliament, Dr. Denis Rancourt on the question: "Did mRNA vaccines save 17 million lives or kill 17 million people worldwide?" gives a clear and substantiated answer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.