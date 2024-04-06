© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Foreigners voting “compliant with Liberal Party’s rules”
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 04/06/2024
Mirrored Content
As the foreign interference inquiry continues, the Liberal party doesn’t seem to have an issue with international students, who aren’t citizens or even reside in Canada most of the time, voting in its nomination races. In fact, bussing foreigners to voting stations is “compliant with the Liberal party’s rules.”
Plus, as Canadians gathered over the weekend the celebrate Easter, one of the most important dates for Christians, the Left tried its best to cancel the holiday. While Veteran Affairs Canada wished Canadians a happy “March Holiday Season,” some leftists went as far as trying to replace Easter with “Transgender Day of Visibility.”
And to end of on a rather unusual note, the president of Botswana has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany in a dispute over conservation.
As the foreign interference inquiry continues, the Liberal party doesn’t seem to have an issue with international students, who aren’t citizens or even reside in Canada most of the time, voting in its nomination races. In fact, bussing foreigners to voting stations is “compliant with the Liberal party’s rules.”
Plus, as Canadians gathered over the weekend the celebrate Easter, one of the most important dates for Christians, the Left tried its best to cancel the holiday. While Veteran Affairs Canada wished Canadians a happy “March Holiday Season,” some leftists went as far as trying to replace Easter with “Transgender Day of Visibility.”
And to end of on a rather unusual note, the president of Botswana has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany in a dispute over conservation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.