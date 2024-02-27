Navalny died from blood clot – Ukraine spy chief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine's military intelligence chief said that the recent death of Russian political activist Alexey Navalny was indeed due to a blood clot, as stated earlier by Moscow officials. But Budanov's words run counter to Western politicians' speculations that he was killed in prison.
