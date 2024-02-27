[Bidan]'s Migrant Crime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Border Is Out Of Control: Dems Lie, Americans Die
* Catch-and-release isn’t border security.
* Joe licks ice cream as illegals run wild.
* ‘Republicans pounce’?
* Media don’t want you to know the killer is a migrant.
* The border crisis is a racist myth?
* Third-world banana republics are laughing at us.
* Americans are dying because politicians (a) lack common sense or (b) are evil traitors.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 February 2024)