Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles:

October 9, 2023





▪️On October 9, Palestinians continued to bombard Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, launching missiles from the Gaza Strip.





Iron Dome intercepted a significant portion of them, but the overloaded system is failing more often.





▪️In the morning, fierce fighting between the Israel Defense Forces and the Palestinians for Sderot continued.





Only after paratroopers were deployed to the city the Israelis finally managed to regain control of it.





▪️Fierce fighting also continued in Zikim, where Palestinian factions deployed another landing force.





Clashes in that area continued throughout the day, after which the Israelis finally succeeded in pushing back the militants.





▪️Fierce fighting ended in Be'eri, where a tunnel had been dug in advance for the transfer of reinforcements.





At least one hundred Israeli soldiers and civilians were killed in clashes in the settlement.





▪️In the north, Islamic Jihad militants shelled border areas, followed by IDF air strikes in southern Lebanon.





At the same time, there was fighting with militants infiltrating Israeli territory in the Northern Galilee.





▪️Throughout the day, the Israeli air force bombed the Gaza Strip indiscriminately, destroying both Hamas facilities and social infrastructure.





Several hospitals and religious sites were destroyed. The prestigious Rimal neighborhood was almost completely wiped out.





▪️By late afternoon, fighting was reported near the town of Rahat, 30 kilometers east of the Gaza Strip.





In the ensuing firefight, both the attackers and several Israeli soldiers were killed.