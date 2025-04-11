TIKTOK star's entire family destroyed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Influencer Learns He Has Stomach Cancer from Genetic Test After Daughter Dies in Utero: Her ‘DNA Saved My Life'. Sidney Raz, known for his popular 'Life Hacks' series, learned he had stomach cancer despite having no symptoms. Content creator Sidney Raz, known for his popular "Life Hacks" series, shared that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer despite not having any symptoms. The cancer was detected after he underwent genetic testing to learn more about why his daughter died in utero
He will now undergo a gastrectomy — the removal of his stomach
https://people.com/sidney-raz-stomach-cancer-genetic-testing-daughter-died-11711276
Vaccine good. Spread the word and don’t listen to people that say it isn’t...
#vaccine #scientist #getvaccienated #covidvacccine #factsoverfeelings #scienceisreal
January 26, 2021
https://www.instagram.com/sidneyraz/reel/CKhSfsKAX88/
this second dose is no joke....
#sickday #selfcare #vaccinationdone✔️ #vaccine
207w
April 21, 2021
https://www.instagram.com/sidneyraz/reel/CN8HzQtAcZV/
taking a sick day…
#inmy30s #booster #sickday #selfcare #growthmindset #takecareofyourself
December 4, 2021
https://www.instagram.com/sidneyraz/reel/CXFBGNnoLqm/
In utero, baby's brain not developing.
"i learned this the hardest way possible."
https://www.tiktok.com/@sidneyraz/video/7433096248418176299
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
