TIKTOK star's entire family destroyed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
435 views • 5 months ago

Influencer Learns He Has Stomach Cancer from Genetic Test After Daughter Dies in Utero: Her ‘DNA Saved My Life'. Sidney Raz, known for his popular 'Life Hacks' series, learned he had stomach cancer despite having no symptoms. Content creator Sidney Raz, known for his popular "Life Hacks" series, shared that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer despite not having any symptoms. The cancer was detected after he underwent genetic testing to learn more about why his daughter died in utero

He will now undergo a gastrectomy — the removal of his stomach

https://people.com/sidney-raz-stomach-cancer-genetic-testing-daughter-died-11711276

####

Vaccine good. Spread the word and don’t listen to people that say it isn’t...

#vaccine #scientist #getvaccienated #covidvacccine #factsoverfeelings #scienceisreal

January 26, 2021

https://www.instagram.com/sidneyraz/reel/CKhSfsKAX88/

###

this second dose is no joke....

#sickday #selfcare #vaccinationdone✔️ #vaccine

207w

April 21, 2021

https://www.instagram.com/sidneyraz/reel/CN8HzQtAcZV/

###

taking a sick day…

#inmy30s #booster #sickday #selfcare #growthmindset #takecareofyourself

December 4, 2021

https://www.instagram.com/sidneyraz/reel/CXFBGNnoLqm/

###

In utero, baby's brain not developing.

"i learned this the hardest way possible."

https://www.tiktok.com/@sidneyraz/video/7433096248418176299


Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

life hackstiktok starsidney raz
