Special Counsel Hur testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Biden documents
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
15 views • 03/13/2024

Special Counsel Robert Hur testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Biden documents

Talking Points Memo: Special Counsel Robert Hur testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Biden documents investigation. 

Biden’s staff apparently has to allow him to take questions from the press. 

Biden has released his 2025 proposed budget – this budget will harm all Americans if he’s reelected. 

FBI Director warns of dangerous threats at border – yet the networks opt out of covering Wray’s testimony.

Latest on Trump’s legal battles with Constitutional Law Professor Josh Blackman.

Former Honduran President found guilty of drug trafficking – this is what is south of our borders. 

Smart Life: what you put in your body matters.  

This Day in History: Bernard Madoff pleads guilty in NYC. 

bidenbill oreillyspecial counsel hurno spin newstestimony to congress
