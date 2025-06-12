In a 2012 letter to The Guardian newspaper, a military-industrial complex executive wrote:



"Geoengineering is primarily a military science and has nothing to do with either cooling the planet or lowering carbon emissions."



"While seemingly fantastical, weather has been weaponised. At least four countries... possess the technology and organisation to regularly alter weather and geologic events for various military and black operations, which are tied to secondary objectives, including demographic, energy and agricultural resource management."



"Warfare now includes the technological ability to induce, enhance or direct cyclonic events, earthquakes, drought and flooding, including the use of polymerised aerosol viral agents and radioactive particulates carried through global weather systems."



"Various themes in public debate, including global warming, have unfortunately been subsumed into much larger military and commercial objectives that have nothing to do with broad public environmental concerns."



Guardian letter https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/feb/09/at-war-over-geoengineering



Full interview https://rumble.com/v6sswu9-geoengineering-exposed-dr-rob-williams-on-chemtrails-military-agendas-and-t.html



