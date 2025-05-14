© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is Down: Trump Dumps Netanyahu 2025 Part 1
Plus ➕
How You Can be Led of the Spirit of God: Kenneth Hagin (Chapter 18 & 19 -Holy Spirit Will Show You the Future)
John 16:13 KJV
[13] Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.
#Trump #Israel #Zionist #Netanyahu #SaudiUSsummittt