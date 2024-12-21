Luigi Mangione Jewish Psyop to keep focus away from Greater Israel like the UFOs Jewish drones hoax

We will divide society so that 1/3 are spies and informers that will keep the rest under observation - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWwofFr9uQsG/





They messed up big time Israel the synagogue of satan's worldwide targeting list https://old.bitchute.com/video/e7lV0j88KHIm/





you don't believe in government run stalking program watch this stalker admitting is getting paid by the government link to the full video a must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/s7WdCccshH0P/





Freemason Zionist police making it obvious letting the target know he's on watch Stasi 2.0 worldwide https://old.bitchute.com/video/kCxaZmWK9E8o/





Tucson Man Believes Planes are Watching Him a must watch https://old.bitchute.com/video/wBEU1xu95gBI/





Media blackout Saudi Arabia Ends 80-year Petrodollar the United States and The UK is finished https://www.bitchute.com/video/WDpIiDzSauCf/





Victor Thorn on The Holocaust Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/eErtnvHgjURI/





Hitler was a Rothschild who was funded by the Zionist bankers https://www.bitchute.com/video/U5gKwovSUcOu/





Seeing through your walls Police stalking A targeted individual Eventually killing him A must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBQPIM8ivrSe/





AI turns wi-fi routers into "cameras" that see people through walls https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fx2tU36ggTKM/?comment=9cJ6plTgIu4j9EKKh39oZtPgoAb48ekUZW0l





bombshell Boston bombings hoax all crisis actors you can actually see the fake wounds wake up https://bitchute.com/video/2QTyhN00x4XY/





100% proof Putin is Jewish https://old.bitchute.com/video/HxAsXh8oY5IJ/





Cold War Stasi Spymaster Who Helped Create The DHS https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FTfvWXzszFf/





Must Watch Steven Baysden explain how he's targeting begun and it continued in Russia France Germany Stasi 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/aocCrxDjJDcl/





Dr. Helen Tsigounis Australian Blacklist stalked the Freemasons control the medical schools https://www.bitchute.com/video/825hSoqv1O72/?comment=81C8hSnLqwDTeAAvTloJJdrQ4j7WAyHyfZXd





More evidence Israel controls a large percentage of the population in my state and how they get used https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsiGlFjUhm8M/





how much more evidence do you need stalker following the target https://www.bitchute.com/video/3J5mpe6Omx5K/





The fake target - Real gang stalking - ShIll gatekeeper YouTube protected Gets exposed part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/TudR8teM5d1B/





The stalkers have got pictures of the targets face on their phones https://www.bitchute.com/video/crjj06AleCOA/





A must watch Using emergency services before leaving the house https://www.bitchute.com/video/e18ZpW6tHK5S/





Sandy Hook hoax how quickly the Zionist targeting program can infiltrate your neighborhood https://bitchute.com/video/AxDdYg37zcAp/





An Interview With Dave Mcgowan About The Boston Bombing Hoax - Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HCg8kPTp3fQ/





the pyramids of Giza and the coming pole shift the message in plain sight watch till the end https://old.bitchute.com/video/geBzPs8GRHep/





what happens when you expose a rogue nurse killing targets in hospitals you end up on a watch list https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJgFjWiYfgLa/





