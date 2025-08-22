Putin Orders Airstrike On American Tech Company Flex In Western Ukraine-NTEB-AUG 22 2025

Russia launched a rare drone and missile attack on western Ukraine overnight, officials said Thursday, striking targets including an American-owned electronics plant and injecting further uncertainty into the U.S.-led efforts to end the 3-year-old war. For all his tough talk, US President Donald Trump has yet to issue a comment or reply to the attack by Putin.





“There is no peace, saith my God, to the wicked.” Isaiah 57:21 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the name of the company that operates the location in Ukraine that Putin ordered destroyed is Flex, and they are a billion dollar global technology company headquartered in Texas. With over 100 locations around the world totaling 48,000,000 square feet of office and factory space, Flex is a major player. When the media reported the strike yesterday, they called Flex an ‘electronics company’ leading you to think of them like you would a Best Buy, but nothing could be further from the truth. They are much more like Blackrock than they are Best Buy. So what Putin did is huge, and for an ‘America First’ president it’s an act of war. Yet strangely, the White House is silent on X, Trump on Truth Social has no comment, and nowhere across any Trump social media is this event even mentioned. What on Earth is going on? You’re being played. On today’s Podcast, the Deep State is firmly in control of Washington DC, and the pieces on the chessboard continue thier forward march towards war.