Biden's Token Plane of Thrown American Humanitarian Aid - Some Parachutes Didn't Open - Killing 5, Injuring 10 - part 2

There was an embarrassment in the Gaza Strip.
The Americans killed people with humanitarian aid.
They dropped a cargo of food into Gaza, and the parachute of some containers did not open. As a result, five people died, and 10 more were injured.
US and Egyptian forces were involved in the drops on Friday when several parachutes did not open – with boxes of humanitarian aid plummeting to the ground.