Trump Tower Attack. Dark Day Prophecy & High Towers. Prophetic Vision In Young Men Fulfilling Joel 2
7 months ago

A Seventh Day Adventist Christian young man went into vision and saw an attack on the Trump Tower in New York City. This prophetic vision is a fulfillment of Joel 2:28, And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come. Joel 2:31


The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.


#TrumpTower

#Terrorism

#DarkDay

#Dream

#VisionsAndDreams


#David

#SDA

#Dream

#ProheticDream

#BibleProphecy

#Trump

#Catholics

#WhiteHouse

#Project2025

#Congress

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#AuroraBorealis


#KamalaHarris

#JoeBiden


#Climate

#WildFires

#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#Kamala

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays


darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

prophetic wordvisions and dreamsdavid housedark day prophecydark daysda dreamtrump tower attacktrump tower bombingtrump tower prophecytrump tower terrorist attackvision of trump towernew york trump towerny trump towerdream of trump towerprophetic dream trump towertesla cybertruck explosionnew york trump tower attacksda visiontrump tower exploison
