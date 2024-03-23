Eagle's Wing Bone Shattered Into Pieces l Animal in Crisis Ep 406

Kritter Klub





Mar 21, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





A young eaglet was found severely injured in the middle of the mountain. What happened to this eaglet? Animal protection org talks about the hardship eagles face in Korea.





More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis





#Kritterklub #eagle #bird #animalrescue





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiMF7KoYIZ0