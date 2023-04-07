They're Not Going To Stop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Just Not Bad Enough Yet
* People will not change their partisan, almost cult-like allegiance to Dems until the violence hits them at home.
* It’s got to get a whole lot worse before people start to realize they’re putting their own lives in danger.
* This is going to continue.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 6 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2glbos-the-trump-persecutors-are-trying-to-change-the-narrative-ep.-1985-04062023.html