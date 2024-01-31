We often hear "weather-guessers" use the term ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS! These are bands of moisture that are propelled along by the jet stream (and sometimes with the 'help' of weather modificators!). They often drop copious amounts of rain and snow. Sometimes too much of either or both!

But ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS exist everywhere. This Summer and Fall I recorded through the miracle of TIME-LAPSE, these movements in our atmosphere that are truly mind-blowing. You will see Fog, Low Clouds and High Clouds, Storm Clouds and Sunrises, Sun-rays and Shadow Movements!

In this two and one half minute video, you will learn just how the atmosphere behaves. It comes in LAYERS, each layer doing its own thing in terms of speed and intensity.

Enjoy the Show!