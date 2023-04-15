© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Walk Uprightly Or Deviously.
Proverbs 14:2 (NIV).
2) Whoever fears the Lord walks uprightly,
but those who despise him are devious in their ways.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous walk a Narrow Path in the fear of the Lord.
The Wicked hate God and act accordingly.
https://tinyurl.com/4xk7h3na
#whoever #fears #Lord #walks #uprightly #those #despise #him #devious #way