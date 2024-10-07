BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Killary Clinton Attacks the Idea of a Ceasefire, Defending the Genocidal Bombing in Gaza as the Only Way
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1
103 views • 7 months ago

Killary Clinton Attacks the Idea of a Ceasefire, Defending the Genocidal Bombing in Gaza as the Only Way

She joins a small but determined chorus of western elites who are actively providing political cover for Israel’s war crimes.

From Hillary to Trump, they all got the same friends in Israel.

Source @BreakThrough News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
puppetswar criminalsgaza genocidezionist shills
