Shadow Banking System Collapsing? w/ Ellen Brown, Chairman of the Public Banking Institute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Sarah Westall
Follow on my new Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
Ellen Brown, Chairman of the Public Banking Institute, rejoins the program to discuss the very real vulnerabilities within the entire monetary system. The potential for bank runs, the warning signs of a system collapse within the shadow banking system, and the risks this has to every day people. We also discuss the FDIC, their November meeting and the inherent flaws with the banking insurance programs. Lastly we discuss the big elephant in the room, derivatives, and how we can redesign our system for We the People with the reality that the BRICS nations are moving towards a new currency system for most of the world. You can follow Ellen Brown's work on her website at https://EllenBrown.com
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Show less