Brighteon Broadcast News, June 27, 2023 - HEALTH SECRETS: Chlorine Dioxide destroys atrazine herbicide in water (and snake venom, too)

0:00 Intro

1:21 Robert F Kennedy Jr. Does Push-Ups

14:23 Backup Plan

25:47 Chlorine Dioxide

45:30 Interview with The Texas Boys





- Testing tractor PTO-powered generators to convert diesel to electricity

- RFK, Jr. shows huge muscles - he's RIPPED at 69!

- Brighteon.com content creators can now receive crypto thanks to new tipping system

- New research reveals how chlorine dioxide destroys atrazine herbicide in water

- There are HUNDREDS of uses for chlorine dioxide - add it to your preparedness kits

- How to stock up on raw ingredients to make chlorine dioxide for off grid emergencies

- Interview with The Texas Boys who successfully homesteaded in Texas and now live off the land





