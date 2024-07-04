July 4th God Bless our King

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Council features Cardinals Eric Logan & Clark Isaac, revealing the truth of kingship and America as a nation, who must all BEND THE KNEE.
Purchase our book:
https://amzn.eu/d/iUJ3bzA (UK)
Our paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/eocpaypal
Content live-streamed through multiple platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/LordRayEl
https://www.youtube.com/@Christ-is-back
https://www.twitch.tv/thacouncil