© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ADL head ✡️ Jonathan Greenblatt demands anti-zionism be censored by social media companies and by the government. If you have a following on X, I would be funneling those followers to GAB and Telegram as much as possible.
Souurce @TheWesternChauvinist11
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Girbaltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/