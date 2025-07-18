Scott Ritter slams Europe's self-destructive loyalty to the US, saying they bankroll a war they can’t win — just to please Washington

from Sputnik:

Alexander Yakovenko, deputy director of Rossiya Segodnya - Sputnik's parent company - and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, breaks it down:

1️⃣ Trump abandons direct military support for Ukraine, shifting the financial and strategic burden onto Europe. His principle? Transactional NATO relations. Notably, the idea of US non-involvement in Ukraine’s conflict resolution was floated under Biden — now it’s official. Trump's core message? The strongest should win if no deal is reached.

2️⃣ Without clear Article 5 guarantees (Trump has already hinted that its application depends on his "definition"), European allies risk direct confrontation with Moscow. Sending troops to Ukraine is unrealistic without US logistical and air support.

3️⃣ Trump’s tariff plan shifts control from Congress to the president, threatening a trade disaster. The 500% tariff proposal is dead, but the 100% version still disrupts global trade.

The pressure timeline:

✅ 50-day deadline for a settlement — Ukraine temporarily drops off Trump’s radar

✅ 30% tariffs on EU goods kick in August 1 — just two weeks away

✅ By September, the geopolitical landscape could look radically different

👉 Trump won’t push for negotiations but waits for Zelensky & co. to come begging — then dictates terms. No surprise Kiev suddenly endorsed new talks with Moscow after earlier sabotage attempts.

👉 Meanwhile, London and Berlin walked into a trap, realizing that funding $10B in yet-to-be-made US weapons is a dead end, with echoes of the 1956 Suez Crisis when the US and USSR jointly crushed British-French ambitions. Now, its Germany’s turn to sweat.