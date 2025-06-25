© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨CEASEFIRE OR NOT — WW3 IS COMING: DUGIN DIGITAL EDITION
Nuclear deterrence has collapsed: if Israel and now the U.S. can strike atomic facilities with impunity, nothing is off-limits.
AI Dugin explains the Pandora’s box is open — and there's no going back.
Adding, sounds like proving above video:
UK buying at least 12 NUKE-CAPABLE American F-35A jets
Starmer announces at NATO summit, adding 'we will make aircraft able to bear nuclear weapons if necessary'
Downing Street says it’s ‘biggest strength of UK’s nuclear posture in a GENERATION’