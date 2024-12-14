Another Good Week! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week I pickled the Jalapeño peppers that I grew, and they turned out great! I met a nice young man from Germany during my afternoon walk. I also planted tulips for some spring-like color come February. And I made delicious Tahini chocolate-chip oatmeal cookies! 🤤
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll