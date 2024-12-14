Another Good Week! 🤩🐶

This week I pickled the Jalapeño peppers that I grew, and they turned out great! I met a nice young man from Germany during my afternoon walk. I also planted tulips for some spring-like color come February. And I made delicious Tahini chocolate-chip oatmeal cookies! 🤤





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll