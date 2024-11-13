© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment of the Lancet strike on the M1126 Stryker armored personnel carrier, captured by the lens of the nearby FPV drone "Prince Vandal Novgorodsky", Kursk region.
Adding:
Proposals to freeze the conflict in Ukraine along the contact line are the same "Minsk agreements in a new package", even worse - Lavrov
He also added that Trump's arrival will not change the US's fundamental attitude towards the situation in Ukraine; Washington wants to keep everything under its control.
Adding:
Trump is expected to soon appoint a special envoy to Ukraine to negotiate an end to the conflict - Fox News.
Adding:
🪙⚡️Bitcoin has surpassed Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco in terms of capitalization, RBC writes.
BTC market value has reached $1.82 trillion. Earlier, the cryptocurrency set a new record and traded above 93 thousand US dollars.