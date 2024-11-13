BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kurst region: moment of Lancet strike on the M1126 Stryker armored personnel carrier
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
91 views • 6 months ago

The moment of the Lancet strike on the M1126 Stryker armored personnel carrier, captured by the lens of the nearby FPV drone "Prince Vandal Novgorodsky", Kursk region. 

Adding: 

Proposals to freeze the conflict in Ukraine along the contact line are the same "Minsk agreements in a new package", even worse - Lavrov 

He also added that Trump's arrival will not change the US's fundamental attitude towards the situation in Ukraine; Washington wants to keep everything under its control. 

Adding: 

Trump is expected to soon appoint a special envoy to Ukraine to negotiate an end to the conflict - Fox News. 

Adding: 

🪙⚡️Bitcoin has surpassed Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco in terms of capitalization, RBC writes. 
BTC market value has reached $1.82 trillion. Earlier, the cryptocurrency set a new record and traded above 93 thousand US dollars. 

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
