He lived his whole life with a chain in a factory and this was the result after months of miserable life

His name was Zakhar, he lived his whole life with a chain around his neck in a factory

He started to get worse in the spring

And this was the result after months of miserable life.

The workers there decided to put him to sleep forever.

Because they saw that Zakhar was already overburdened, they didn't want to see him fall any further.

I asked them to take Zakhar to the vet

And then they accepted to bring him

Things were much worse with the pictures I received

His body was inflamed and the hip area was necrotic.

Bursitis broke out on his foot

All of these had to be cleaned and drained with anesthetic.

He only had protruding bones, difficult to walk, but he eats very well.

Zakhar passed the tests the day before

He needed good food for his stomach, apoquel, bandages, amoxiclav and more

Zakhar would recover, become handsome and find his home

