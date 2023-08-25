He lived his whole life with a chain in a factory and this was the result after months of miserable life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
August 24, 2023
His name was Zakhar, he lived his whole life with a chain around his neck in a factory
He started to get worse in the spring
And this was the result after months of miserable life.
The workers there decided to put him to sleep forever.
Because they saw that Zakhar was already overburdened, they didn't want to see him fall any further.
I asked them to take Zakhar to the vet
And then they accepted to bring him
Things were much worse with the pictures I received
His body was inflamed and the hip area was necrotic.
Bursitis broke out on his foot
All of these had to be cleaned and drained with anesthetic.
He only had protruding bones, difficult to walk, but he eats very well.
Zakhar passed the tests the day before
He needed good food for his stomach, apoquel, bandages, amoxiclav and more
Zakhar would recover, become handsome and find his home
