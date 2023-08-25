BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

He lived his whole life with a chain in a factory and this was the result after months of miserable life
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 08/25/2023

Pitiful Animal


August 24, 2023


His name was Zakhar, he lived his whole life with a chain around his neck in a factory

He started to get worse in the spring

And this was the result after months of miserable life.

The workers there decided to put him to sleep forever.

Because they saw that Zakhar was already overburdened, they didn't want to see him fall any further.

I asked them to take Zakhar to the vet

And then they accepted to bring him

Things were much worse with the pictures I received

His body was inflamed and the hip area was necrotic.

Bursitis broke out on his foot

All of these had to be cleaned and drained with anesthetic.

He only had protruding bones, difficult to walk, but he eats very well.

Zakhar passed the tests the day before

He needed good food for his stomach, apoquel, bandages, amoxiclav and more

Zakhar would recover, become handsome and find his home

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZzxUJ7IOZ4

Keywords
doganimalsbursitisrescuefactorchainedpitiful animalwhole lifezakharnecrotic hipprotruding bones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy