Army Rangers SMOKED Some Crips In 1989... | Popo Medic
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
96 views • 1 week ago

In 1989, Army Ranger Sgt. Bill Foulk bought a home in Tacoma’s gang-infested Ash Street—only to find himself surrounded by Crips turning his neighborhood into an open-air drug market. When local authorities, led by Chief Ray Faitlin (whose soft-on-crime “community policing” policies enabled the gang takeover), failed to act, Foulk took matters into his own hands. After being threatened by the Crips, he invited 15 of his Ranger buddies—armed to the teeth—to a “BBQ.” When the gangsters returned to “light him up,” they were met with a hailstorm of disciplined return fire—300 rounds in 10 minutes. Miraculously, no one was officially killed, though rumors persist that some gangsters didn’t survive their wounds. The aftermath forced Tacoma to finally crack down on gang violence, proving that when the state fails, White men with rifles can still restore order. Notice how “community policing” policies—pushed by urban elites and their media allies—disarmed law-abiding citizens while empowering criminal elements. The same playbook has been used for decades, with predictable results.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2022

🔗 All Credit To Popo Medic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4iQxpwYhAg

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: patreon.com/popomedic

Mirrored - Just a Dude

• X: https://x.com/JustDudeChannel

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
1989tacomacripsus army rangers
