Riccardo Bosi: You Make The Rules
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
125 views • 07/22/2023

Stop Asking Permission

* The most precious thing that you can possess — other than your life and family — is your vote.

* It is the key to your sovereignty.

* We are all made in the image of God.

* We are all equal; therefore we have equal rights.

* We are the source of all law.

* Your sovereignty is expressed in your vote.

* If you don’t like the rules, you can change them.

* The test: at what point is sovereignty bestowed on a human?


The full episode is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (20 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v31bu60-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-20-july-2023.html

free speechlibertytreasonconstitutionself defenseabortioncabalfreedom of speechtyrannynationalismsovereigntynatural lawseditionindependencepatriotismconceptionunalienable rightsequal rightslaw of natureaustralia onericcardo bosienumerated rightsimplied rightselectoral reformsovereign rights
