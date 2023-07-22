Riccardo Bosi: You Make The Rules

Stop Asking Permission

* The most precious thing that you can possess — other than your life and family — is your vote.

* It is the key to your sovereignty.

* We are all made in the image of God.

* We are all equal; therefore we have equal rights.

* We are the source of all law.

* Your sovereignty is expressed in your vote.

* If you don’t like the rules, you can change them.

* The test: at what point is sovereignty bestowed on a human?





AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (20 July 2023)

