In 2010, a whistleblower claimed to have attended a secret meeting of the UK establishment, which discussed a plan to start WW3 by provoking Iran into attacking Israel
733 views • 04/17/2024

In 2010, a whistleblower came forward claiming to have attended a highly secretive meeting comprised of prominent figures from the UK establishment, in which a long-term plan to deliberately start WW3 by provoking Iran into attacking Israel—among other things—was discussed.

According to the whistleblower, two of the goals of this long-term plan were to generate so much fear that western populations would demand their own governments impose martial law, as well as to drastically reduce the global population, in preparation for an impending "major geophysical event".

I have edited this down for the sake of brevity, but I would highly recommend watching the full video these snippets were taken from, as well as reading the full transcript of the interview with the whistleblower.

I don't know how true these claims are, and I'm aware that this is some fairly "out there" stuff, but in light of everything unfolding in the world at the moment, it wouldn't hurt to contemplate it with an open mind.

Full video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw4z-rSwNjY

Transcript of whistleblower interview (https://projectavalon.net/lang/en/anglo_saxon_mission_interview_transcript_en.html)

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
iranisraelww3depopulationfreemasonsproject avalon
